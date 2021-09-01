Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $59.32

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.32 and last traded at $59.32, with a volume of 1148 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.77.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.17.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONEQ)
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.
