Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $59.32

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.32 and last traded at $59.32, with a volume of 1148 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.77.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 195.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 246.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

