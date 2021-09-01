Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $309.00

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 309 ($4.04) and last traded at GBX 308.50 ($4.03), with a volume of 334001 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 308.50 ($4.03).

The stock has a market capitalization of £968.44 million and a P/E ratio of 17.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 294.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 283.33.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Company Profile (LON:FSV)

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

