Ferguson (LON:FERG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10,585.00

Shares of Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as £105.85 ($138.29) and last traded at £104.55 ($136.60), with a volume of 16622 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at £105.05 ($137.25).

FERG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt increased their target price on shares of Ferguson to GBX 7,730 ($100.99) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on shares of Ferguson to GBX 7,730 ($100.99) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £101 ($131.96) to £118 ($154.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,200 ($120.20) to GBX 9,500 ($124.12) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,320 ($121.77).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is £101.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9,524.68. The company has a market cap of £23.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

