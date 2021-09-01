FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.83 Million Holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 347.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,790 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,269,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,525,000 after buying an additional 294,688 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 88.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 989,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,164,000 after purchasing an additional 463,262 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 457,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,714,000 after purchasing an additional 36,960 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 190,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 11,562 shares during the period.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $32.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.42. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

