FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 44.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at $63,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 8,781.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total value of $128,027.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,417.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $315,468.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,119.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,529 shares of company stock worth $719,831 in the last three months. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEGA. Macquarie increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.20.

Shares of PEGA opened at $137.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 860.19 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.05. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.06 and a 12 month high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.72. Pegasystems had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.76%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

