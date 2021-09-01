FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Chemed by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after buying an additional 13,763 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemed alerts:

Shares of CHE stock opened at $476.70 on Wednesday. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $417.41 and a 52-week high of $560.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $472.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $472.16.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $532.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.96%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total transaction of $1,492,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,688 shares in the company, valued at $65,529,265.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total transaction of $388,937.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,294.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,598,596 in the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.