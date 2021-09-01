FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,289 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 14.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,289 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 15,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $881,616.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,109.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,681 shares of company stock valued at $4,860,165. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $55.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16. Fastenal has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $56.39. The company has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.