FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,491 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 17.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLOB. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Globant by 100.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Globant during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Globant by 9.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Globant by 1,401.4% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Globant during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GLOB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

GLOB opened at $322.28 on Wednesday. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $157.03 and a fifty-two week high of $324.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $249.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.08 and a beta of 1.23.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

