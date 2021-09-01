FBC Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBCD) Short Interest Up 37.0% in August

FBC Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBCD) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the July 29th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,109,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FBC stock opened at 0.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.01. FBC has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.03.

FBC Company Profile

FBC Holding, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in acquisitions, joint ventures, and investments in profitable companies. The company was founded on May 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

