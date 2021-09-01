FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Upgraded at TheStreet

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist lowered their price objective on FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. DA Davidson upgraded FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

FBK opened at $41.19 on Monday. FB Financial has a 1-year low of $23.64 and a 1-year high of $49.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.20.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $135.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.88 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 20.50%. Analysts predict that FB Financial will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FB Financial news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $102,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,116,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,014,318.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,397,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,431,000 after buying an additional 204,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FB Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,230,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,225,000 after acquiring an additional 176,926 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in FB Financial by 14.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,479,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,205,000 after acquiring an additional 185,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,408,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,576,000 after purchasing an additional 148,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 18.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,286,000 after purchasing an additional 214,319 shares during the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

