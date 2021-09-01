FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

NASDAQ:FAT opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. FAT Brands has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $15.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.37.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that FAT Brands will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FAT Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

In other news, Director James C. Neuhauser sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,274.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Kuick purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands, Inc operates as a global franchising company that acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.