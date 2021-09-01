Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Upgraded by Roth Capital to “Buy”

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) was upgraded by equities researchers at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $7.00. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 89.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmer Bros. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ FARM opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.67. Farmer Bros. has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $13.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Farmer Bros. by 4,759.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 86,146 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 841.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 274,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 245,619 shares during the last quarter. 22NW LP lifted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. 22NW LP now owns 1,417,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,986,000 after acquiring an additional 222,761 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 22,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,689,000. 57.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

