Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $379.97

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $379.97 and last traded at $379.87, with a volume of 423133 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $372.63.
FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.05.
In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $2,911,473.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $28,654,337.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,654,890 shares of company stock valued at $930,275,801. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Facebook Company Profile (NASDAQ:FB)
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
