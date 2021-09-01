Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $379.97

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $379.97 and last traded at $379.87, with a volume of 423133 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $372.63.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

Get Facebook alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $2,911,473.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $28,654,337.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,654,890 shares of company stock valued at $930,275,801. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.