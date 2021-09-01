Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $186.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.43. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.74 and a 1-year high of $187.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.20.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 75.76%.

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,936,466.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,854 in the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.15.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

