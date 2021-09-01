Express (NYSE:EXPR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Express (NYSE:EXPR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.26% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Express, Inc. is a specialty retailer of women’s and men’s apparel in the United States. The Company operates retail outlets in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers and street locations across the United States. It also sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com. Express targets women and men between 20 and 30 years of age. The Company offers its customers an edited assortment of apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of their lifestyles, including work, casual and going-out occasions. Express, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

NYSE EXPR opened at $5.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82. Express has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.81.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.32. Express had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 5,411.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Express will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Periclis Pericleous sold 31,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $255,519.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,169.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 33,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $249,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 651,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Express by 607.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,494,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,847 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Express by 2,372.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,661,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after buying an additional 1,594,721 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Express by 368.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 866,733 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Express by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,933,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,834,000 after purchasing an additional 743,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Express by 699.9% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 444,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 389,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

Express, Inc engages in the provision of apparel brand for both women and men. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

