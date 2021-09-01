Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Shares Down 3.5%

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)’s stock price dropped 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.23. Approximately 7,287 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 509,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

EOLS has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.35. The company has a market capitalization of $559.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.33.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.51 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 209.46% and a negative net margin of 171.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vikram Malik sold 42,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $423,354.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rui Avelar sold 14,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $159,795.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,675.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 137,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,460 and have sold 164,860 shares valued at $1,779,481. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Evolus by 59.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evolus by 100.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Evolus by 52.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 29.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

