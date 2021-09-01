EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 13.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVOP. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in EVO Payments by 2.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,864,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,865,000 after buying an additional 138,036 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EVO Payments by 11.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,582,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,577,000 after buying an additional 380,431 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in EVO Payments by 75.7% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,392,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,353,000 after buying an additional 1,462,071 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in EVO Payments by 53.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,679,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,747,000 after purchasing an additional 927,740 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in EVO Payments by 30.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,523,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,931,000 after purchasing an additional 357,368 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on EVOP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 1,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $50,287.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,857.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $631,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,462,055.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,721 shares of company stock worth $1,002,468 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

EVOP stock opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1,271.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.75. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.98.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.47 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVO Payments Profile

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP).

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.