EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the July 29th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

EVER has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on EverQuote in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

NASDAQ EVER traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $19.53. The stock had a trading volume of 12,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,244. EverQuote has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $54.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.12. The stock has a market cap of $567.93 million, a P/E ratio of -43.76 and a beta of 1.35.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Elyse Neumeier sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $32,399.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,467.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $64,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 112,820 shares in the company, valued at $3,623,778.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,431 shares of company stock worth $1,231,393. Insiders own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVER. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in EverQuote by 67.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 217.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 26.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 93.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

