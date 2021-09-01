EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Shares Gap Down to $22.92

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 22.92, but opened at 22.40. EverCommerce shares last traded at 22.79, with a volume of 407 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVCM shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on EverCommerce from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities started coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 22.54.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of 18.61.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported 0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.01 by 0.05. The business had revenue of 121.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 110.64 million. Research analysts anticipate that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lisa M. Sterling bought 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 99,994.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 349,996. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Lisa E. Storey bought 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 49,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at 299,999. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM)

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

