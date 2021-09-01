Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.010-$0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $362.80 million-$363.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $358.79 million.Everbridge also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.140 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVBG. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Everbridge to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $170.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG traded up $2.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,704. Everbridge has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $178.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.58.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. Everbridge’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 2,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.76, for a total transaction of $407,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,156 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,752 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

