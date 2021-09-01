Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Insider Ajay Nigam Sells 1,203 Shares

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.12, for a total value of $186,609.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ajay Nigam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Ajay Nigam sold 703 shares of Everbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $101,935.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Ajay Nigam sold 500 shares of Everbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $72,620.00.

NASDAQ EVBG traded up $4.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $161.40. The company had a trading volume of 601,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,429. Everbridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $178.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.37 and its 200 day moving average is $133.58.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens boosted their price target on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Everbridge to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Everbridge by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Everbridge by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,181,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Everbridge by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,528,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,254,000 after buying an additional 70,223 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Everbridge by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

