EventChain Price Hits $0.0160 (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. EventChain has a total market capitalization of $499,695.01 and $24,021.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EventChain has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One EventChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EventChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00061261 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003025 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00014690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $62.49 or 0.00129319 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $410.63 or 0.00849744 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00049712 BTC.

EventChain Profile

EventChain is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EventChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EventChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EventChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.