European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Research analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EWCZ. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of European Wax Center from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Shares of EWCZ opened at $24.35 on Monday. European Wax Center has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $27.88.

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

