Etherparty Hits 24-Hour Volume of $76,849.00 (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. During the last week, Etherparty has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Etherparty coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Etherparty has a market cap of $860,986.59 and $76,849.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00058515 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003022 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00014174 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00119152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.95 or 0.00832304 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00049113 BTC.

Etherparty Profile

FUEL is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2017.

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Etherparty Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

