Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) Trading Up 10.6% Over Last Week

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a total market capitalization of $38.75 million and $13.02 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can currently be bought for $4.89 or 0.00010121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Push Notification Service alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00069041 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.32 or 0.00135178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.26 or 0.00161937 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,609.17 or 0.07468615 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,497.97 or 1.00358914 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.64 or 0.00822847 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.15 or 0.01008081 BTC.

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,921,780 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Push Notification Service directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Push Notification Service should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Push Notification Service using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Push Notification Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Push Notification Service and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.