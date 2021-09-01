Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.29% from the stock’s previous close.

ESS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $390.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.71.

NYSE ESS opened at $330.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $186.30 and a 12 month high of $336.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $319.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.84.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total transaction of $2,417,837.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total transaction of $3,104,924.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,350 shares of company stock worth $6,368,808. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 662.7% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 757,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,048,000 after buying an additional 658,595 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 86.9% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,059,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,834,000 after acquiring an additional 492,450 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 44.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,079,000 after purchasing an additional 457,610 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,625,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,801,075,000 after purchasing an additional 264,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 854,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,209,000 after purchasing an additional 248,969 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

