Essential Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) Shares Up 5.1%

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) rose 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 12,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 53,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Essential Energy Services from C$0.45 to C$0.55 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27.

Essential Energy Services Ltd. engages in the provision of oilfield services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. It operates through the Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton, and Corporate segments. The ECWS segment offers completion, production services and comprises fleet of coil tubing rigs, fluid and nitrogen pumpers, and ancillary equipment.

