ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.730-$0.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ESCO Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NYSE:ESE traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.47. The stock had a trading volume of 141 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,472. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.04. ESCO Technologies has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $115.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $181.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.31 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ESCO Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,873 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of ESCO Technologies worth $15,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

