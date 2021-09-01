Escalade, Incorporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

Escalade has raised its dividend payment by 15.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Escalade has a dividend payout ratio of 35.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Escalade to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.

NASDAQ:ESCA opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $317.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Escalade has a 52-week low of $16.58 and a 52-week high of $25.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.65.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. Escalade had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 9.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Escalade will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen Wawrin sold 1,348 shares of Escalade stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $31,044.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Escalade stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) by 795.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,945 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of Escalade worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Escalade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. The firm operates through the Sporting Goods or Escalade Sports segment, which contains different categories including basketball goals, archery, indoor, and outdoor game recreation and fitness products.

