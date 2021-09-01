Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Acquired by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 52.7% in the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 47,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 16,322 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter worth about $628,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter worth about $231,000. Aew Capital Management L P raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.2% in the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,061,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,869,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter worth about $222,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.56.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $85.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.45, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $85.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

