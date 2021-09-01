Equity Investment Corp Trims Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Equity Investment Corp reduced its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,382,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 201,412 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises 3.0% of Equity Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Equity Investment Corp owned about 0.09% of U.S. Bancorp worth $78,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,634,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,479,000 after purchasing an additional 66,319 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 213.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 289,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,021,000 after buying an additional 18,966 shares during the period. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE USB traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.29. The stock had a trading volume of 328,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,630,513. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $83.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on USB. Oppenheimer upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Compass Point upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.37.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

