Equity Investment Corp Has $30.28 Million Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 579,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,083 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $30,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,497,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $424,766,000 after purchasing an additional 481,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 7.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,415,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,735,000 after purchasing an additional 379,147 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,326,000 after purchasing an additional 29,786 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 66.1% during the first quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 826,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,323,000 after purchasing an additional 328,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 6.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 733,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,675,000 after purchasing an additional 43,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

NYSE:NFG traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.28. 1,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $37.87 and a one year high of $55.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.88.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 7.83%. Equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFG. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.63 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.03.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.