Equity Investment Corp Decreases Stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Equity Investment Corp lowered its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,606,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 544,781 shares during the quarter. Equity Investment Corp owned about 2.09% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $43,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

ESRT remained flat at $$10.27 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 33,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -171.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a current ratio of 9.29. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $13.11.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 22.58%.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

