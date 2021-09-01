Equity Investment Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Equity Investment Corp decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 318,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,197 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 2.5% of Equity Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $66,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,184,177,000 after buying an additional 1,426,922 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,735,983,000 after buying an additional 714,173 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,114,000 after buying an additional 335,722 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,997,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,436,000 after buying an additional 83,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,175,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,219,712,000 after buying an additional 137,214 shares in the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.26. 128,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,406,984. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $170.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.50. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.63 and a 52-week high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

