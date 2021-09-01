Equities Analysts Set Expectations for European Wax Center Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of European Wax Center in a research report issued on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell forecasts that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for European Wax Center’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded European Wax Center from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Securities began coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of European Wax Center stock opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. European Wax Center has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $27.88.

European Wax Center Company Profile

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

