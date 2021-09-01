Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Equinix were worth $12,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,973,617,000 after acquiring an additional 489,436 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Equinix by 37.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,734,000 after buying an additional 305,804 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in Equinix by 40.4% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 824,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,405,000 after buying an additional 237,452 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Equinix during the second quarter worth $163,910,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 86.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 397,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,194,000 after buying an additional 184,523 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $880.94.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total transaction of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total value of $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,707 shares of company stock valued at $14,174,782 over the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQIX stock opened at $843.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $848.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $819.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $747.19.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.