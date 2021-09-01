Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,973,617,000 after acquiring an additional 489,436 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,105,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,430,542,000 after acquiring an additional 43,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,077,718,000 after acquiring an additional 48,515 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Equinix by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,193,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 145,182 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Equinix by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,734,000 after acquiring an additional 305,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $880.94.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total value of $4,017,666.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at $7,011,627.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.85, for a total value of $827,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,453,561.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,707 shares of company stock worth $14,174,782 over the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $843.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.38, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $848.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $819.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $747.19.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

