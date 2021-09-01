Equifax Inc. (EFX) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

Equifax has a payout ratio of 20.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Equifax to earn $9.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

Get Equifax alerts:

EFX opened at $272.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.42. Equifax has a 52 week low of $135.98 and a 52 week high of $273.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.24.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.42.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.