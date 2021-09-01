Equal (EQL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $866,170.08

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Equal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Equal has traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar. Equal has a market cap of $866,170.08 and $48,652.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Equal Profile

Equal (EQL) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . The official website for Equal is equal.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Equal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

