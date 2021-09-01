EpiK Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.21 Million (EPK)

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 1st. EpiK Protocol has a total market cap of $72.05 million and $2.21 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.63 or 0.00003353 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded 38.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00067818 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.94 or 0.00135633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.37 or 0.00161196 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,697.16 or 0.07604958 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,668.42 or 1.00109683 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.89 or 0.01003580 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Coin Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 44,196,429 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

EpiK Protocol Coin Trading

