EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $71.00 price target on the energy exploration company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EOG Resources has an attractive growth profile, a huge inventory of drilling opportunities, upper quartile returns and a disciplined management team. The company has significant acreages in oil shale plays like Permian, Bakken and Eagle Ford. The company has estimated roughly 11,500 net undrilled premium locations, which has brightened the production outlook. Notably, the company’s balance sheet is significantly less levered. In fact, its debt-to-capitalization ratio has consistently been lower than the industry over the past five years. However, the rising expenses are hurting the upstream energy player’s bottom-line. Also, weak fuel demand is expected to plague the company as a rising number of infections are spreading across countries. This can further hamper the company’s profitability. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EOG. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EOG Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EOG Resources from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of EOG Resources to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.10.

EOG stock opened at $67.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.05. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 309,615 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $22,456,000 after acquiring an additional 37,331 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 76,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 918,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $66,622,000 after buying an additional 352,277 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,212 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 41.5% in the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,989 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

