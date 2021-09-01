EnWave (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

EnWave (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of EnWave from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.10 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS NWVCF opened at $0.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average of $0.97. EnWave has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $1.47.

EnWave Corp. is a technology company, which develops Radiant Energy Vacuum (REV), a proprietary method for the dehydration of organic materials. It has three commercial REV platforms: nutraREV, powderREV, quantaREV.The company was founded by Timothy Douglas Durance on July 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

