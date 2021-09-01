Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

Shares of Enviva Partners stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.83. 25,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.88. Enviva Partners has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $56.69.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $285.04 million during the quarter. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 0.20%. Analysts predict that Enviva Partners will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary L. Whitlock acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.93 per share, with a total value of $489,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,014.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. purchased 32,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.50 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 56,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,813.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,363 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 8,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

