Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Envista during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Envista in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Envista by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Envista by 2,886.7% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 9,207 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $390,008.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,796,819. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 14,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $628,285.15. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,512,104.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,208 shares of company stock worth $2,176,350 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envista has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

NVST stock opened at $42.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $46.52.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.75 million. Envista had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 9.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

