Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 23,443 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 612,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 23,443 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $39,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,578,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,552,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 9.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 46,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $3,118,218.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,510,644.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,295 shares of company stock worth $8,062,554 in the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QSR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.53.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $64.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.47. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.12 and a 52 week high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.43%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

