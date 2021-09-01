Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 673,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,624 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF worth $34,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 270,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,058,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC grew its stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 205,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC grew its stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,296,000.

NYSEARCA:QINT opened at $52.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.64. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF has a 1-year low of $41.34 and a 1-year high of $53.94.

