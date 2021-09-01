Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 44,918 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 51.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,871 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,918 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $36,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SE. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,289,256 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $734,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,814 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,557,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,171,074 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $707,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,602 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of SEA by 60,382.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,167,916 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $260,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in SEA by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,603,704 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,143,835,000 after purchasing an additional 733,740 shares in the last quarter. 49.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SE. New Street Research began coverage on SEA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SEA from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.17.

Shares of SE opened at $338.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.50 and a beta of 1.30. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $135.28 and a twelve month high of $344.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $291.86 and a 200-day moving average of $261.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. SEA’s revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

