Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 328,581 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 891.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 365,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,581 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TTEC were worth $37,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in TTEC in the first quarter valued at $49,316,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in TTEC by 229.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 160,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,095,000 after acquiring an additional 111,615 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TTEC by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,846,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,908,000 after acquiring an additional 98,997 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in TTEC in the first quarter valued at $8,757,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in TTEC in the first quarter valued at $7,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Get TTEC alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on TTEC shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.60.

Shares of TTEC opened at $105.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.29 and a 12-month high of $113.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.25.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 7.58%. Analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other TTEC news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,745,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 5,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $644,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,940,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,369 shares of company stock worth $6,451,674 in the last ninety days. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.