Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 18,702 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 630,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,702 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of General Mills worth $38,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 77.1% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

GIS stock opened at $57.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.16. The company has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $65.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 53.83%.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

