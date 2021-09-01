Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Earns Buy Rating from Noble Financial

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Noble Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.47% from the stock’s current price.

EVC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

EVC opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.92. Entravision Communications has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $594.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.68.

In other news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $672,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Liberman A. Jeffery sold 6,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $47,092.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 420,065 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,340. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Entravision Communications by 30.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 782,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 183,200 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Entravision Communications in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Entravision Communications by 380.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 172,965 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Entravision Communications by 2.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,195,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 27,548 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 496,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 35,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

